The Pathway FORWARD! | Insights with 107

Navigating the Future of Politics: House Leadership in the Wake of Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Reversal. Join us as we explore the evolving political landscape and the path forward for House leadership in response to this significant overturning. Delve into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the realm of politics and policy.
For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.