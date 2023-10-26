Create New Account
The Pathway FORWARD! | Insights with 107
40k Foot View with JMC
Navigating the Future of Politics: House Leadership in the Wake of Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade Reversal. Join us as we explore the evolving political landscape and the path forward for House leadership in response to this significant overturning. Delve into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the realm of politics and policy. For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

