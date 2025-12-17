🟣Silicone Cupping: The Vacuum Pump Technique for Pain Relief

No fire. No flames. Just targeted relief.





Silicone cupping uses flexible, dome-shaped cups to create suction over tight or painful areas of the body. By pressing the cup or using a simple hand pump, air is removed to form a vacuum — gently lifting the tissue beneath.





💡 How it works:

🔄 The vacuum increases blood flow

🧲 Helps release muscle tension and fascial restrictions

🩸 Supports circulation and recovery

🎯 Targets pain without heat or burning





Some kits use a one-way valve and pump, allowing you to control suction precisely and safely. Once the pump is removed, the valve locks in the suction so the cup stays in place — simple, effective, and reusable.





Silicone cupping is a modern, accessible twist on an ancient therapy, widely used today for pain relief, mobility, and recovery.





