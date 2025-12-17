🟣Silicone Cupping: The Vacuum Pump Technique for Pain Relief

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No fire. No flames. Just targeted relief.
Silicone cupping uses flexible, dome-shaped cups to create suction over tight or painful areas of the body. By pressing the cup or using a simple hand pump, air is removed to form a vacuum — gently lifting the tissue beneath.
💡 How it works:
🔄 The vacuum increases blood flow
🧲 Helps release muscle tension and fascial restrictions
🩸 Supports circulation and recovery
🎯 Targets pain without heat or burning
Some kits use a one-way valve and pump, allowing you to control suction precisely and safely. Once the pump is removed, the valve locks in the suction so the cup stays in place — simple, effective, and reusable.
Silicone cupping is a modern, accessible twist on an ancient therapy, widely used today for pain relief, mobility, and recovery.
