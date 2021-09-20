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Kim Clement Prophecy | Exposing the Strongholds, Workers Of Iniquity And Lawlessness
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Kim Clement - Strongholds, Workers Of Iniquity And Lawlessness
Stong Holds, Workers Of Iniquity And Lawlessness you have no right to stand before the Anointed Christ.￼
Get Connected With Us!
Subscribe now to the Kim Clement channel to receive new weekly messages and prophecy's by Kim Clement
Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss new uploads.
Facebook: @prophetkimclement
Twitter: @prophetkim
Instagram: @officialkimclement
Visit Our Website
www.kimclement.com
Destiny Worship - www.destinyworship.org
Email us your prayer requests: [email protected]
Give With PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX
Every donation helps us keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did to continue. If you would like to donate and help us, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164
For your convenience, you may also call or mail in your donation.
House of Destiny
PO Box 470529
Tulsa, OK 74147-0529
866-546-4366
And please specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind
Our Missions: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/missions/
Find Kim's products here in our shop: https://houseofdestiny.netviewshop.co...
This archive contains transcripts of Kim’s prophecies from as far back as 1992. Click here - https://bit.ly/2R7f6HB
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
This rare and beautiful “Daily Light” collection of devotionals from Kim Clement is available to the public for the first time ever. We know that you will be blessed and inspired by this collection, so we’re giving it away with every gift made to House of Destiny!
.
Claim your copy here: https://bit.ly/2QJIZeH
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
Stong Holds, Workers Of Iniquity And Lawlessness you have no right to stand before the Anointed Christ.￼
Get Connected With Us!
Subscribe now to the Kim Clement channel to receive new weekly messages and prophecy's by Kim Clement
Hit the 🛎 Notification Bell so that you never miss new uploads.
Facebook: @prophetkimclement
Twitter: @prophetkim
Instagram: @officialkimclement
Visit Our Website
www.kimclement.com
Destiny Worship - www.destinyworship.org
Email us your prayer requests: [email protected]
Give With PayPal: http://bit.ly/3p6tqMX
Every donation helps us keep the legacy of Kim Clement and the work he did to continue. If you would like to donate and help us, please click the link - https://tithe.ly/give?c=266164
For your convenience, you may also call or mail in your donation.
House of Destiny
PO Box 470529
Tulsa, OK 74147-0529
866-546-4366
And please specify that it’s for Kim Clement Prophetic Rewind
Our Missions: https://www.houseofdestiny.org/missions/
Find Kim's products here in our shop: https://houseofdestiny.netviewshop.co...
This archive contains transcripts of Kim’s prophecies from as far back as 1992. Click here - https://bit.ly/2R7f6HB
AVAILABLE NOW!
.
This rare and beautiful “Daily Light” collection of devotionals from Kim Clement is available to the public for the first time ever. We know that you will be blessed and inspired by this collection, so we’re giving it away with every gift made to House of Destiny!
.
Claim your copy here: https://bit.ly/2QJIZeH
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
2 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
1,498 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns, etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 2,700 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
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