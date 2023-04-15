BREAKING: Bomb Thrown At Japanese Prime Minister! - ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the breaking news that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was attacked with a bomb at a campaign event as he toured the country doing speeches.

He was unharmed but one police officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

The bomb was thrown by an unknown masked man who was then wrestled to the ground. This comes less than a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the back and killed by a man holding a homemade gun.

Interestingly, this most recent attempt to assassinate the current Prime Minister comes just days after Japan announced they'd be breaking with allies and buying Russian oil as the BRICS world reserve digital currency system moves more and more near and more governments are ditching the dollar as the reserve.





