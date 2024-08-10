BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VOEPASS FLIGHT 2283 ✈ PART 2
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
6 views • 8 months ago

🇧🇷Aftermath of the Brazilian passenger jet which crashed above the city of Vinhedo, Brazil moments ago. 62 people were on board Voepass Flight 2283. 🇺🇸Join👉 @SGTnewsNetwork 📎 Twitter ▪️ Truth Social


Part 1 can be seen on Odysee: 

VOEPASS FLIGHT 2283 ✈ PART 1


https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/VOEPASS-FLIGHT-2283-%E2%9C%88-PART-1:9


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/zKIRgJcTmUuiGeLayDahGNkt


Thumbnail: https://www.metatube.com/en/videos/66571/Video-of-Brazil-plane-crash-immediate-aftermath-jet-on-fire/


BREAKING NEWS: There were 15 cancer doctors on the 61 passenger plane that crashed in Brazil...?


These doctors were traveling to São Paulo to take part in a cancer/vaccine conference called SBTMO 2024.


SBTMO stands for The Brazilian Society of Cellular Therapy and Bone Marrow Transplantation. They establish voluntary standards and accreditation programs for cellular therapy.


They decide what is considered real or fake in that cancer field. If a treatment or cure is suggested, they decide if it is accredited which determines if the treatment or cure can be used.


- At this difficult time, in the face of a tragedy, SBTMO, on behalf of its Board of Directors and associates, publicly expresses its condolences to the families and friends of all the people who were on board the plane that took off from Cascavel (PR), bound for Guarulhos.

https://x.com/SBTMO/status/1822055399706517975


- Among the 61 victims, it is estimated that 15 passengers were doctors and oncology residents who were going to participate in a conference in the capital of São Paulo.


To the family and friends of our colleagues, as well as all the other passengers, we send our sincere condolences.

https://x.com/SBTMO/status/1822055403578122296


https://sbtmo.org.br/como-vencer-os-desafios-do-acesso-ao-tmo-no-brasil/


https://old.bitchute.com/video/95nkrQ4pBUb9/

Keywords
crashbrazilvoepass flight 2283vinhedo
