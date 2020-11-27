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Israel Preparing for War with Iran
13,696 views•Nov 27, 2020
Israeli News Live
Israel Claims Preparing for War with Iran in the event Trump strikes Iran but the true case is Trump will strike Iran because Israel wants this to happen. Let's examine the chessboard and see how the pieces are being moved. Also looking at the Biblical ramifications of this war.
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Steven Ben-Nun
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https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20201126-8-pro-iran-fighters-killed-in-israel-raid-on-syria-sites/
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20201126-8-pro-iran-fighters-killed-in-israel-raid-on-syria-sites/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/israel-saudi-uae-alliance-sends-signal-to-biden-to-tread-lightly-with-iran-650395
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-drops-leaflets-in-syrian-golan-warning-military-to-cut-ties-with-iran/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011271081292000-moscow-slams-pompeos-visit-to-occupied-golan-heights-as-neglect-of-international-law/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/...
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/show-of-strength-massive-armada-of-iranian-warships-mobilize-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/
https://www.rt.com/russia/507980-us-warship-incursion-china/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/egypt-completes-first-ever-naval-maneuvers-in-the-black-sea/
https://www.rt.com/news/507523-meteorite-australia-research-vessel/
https://www.israel365news.com/161130/major-worldwide-famine-in-2021-presaging-messiah-as-prophesied-by-amos/
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/may/04/its-being-built-on-our-blood-the-true-cost-of-saudi-arabia-5bn-mega-city-neom
http://mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt1017.htm
http://mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt3411.htm
License
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