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Israel Preparing for War with Iran
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115 views • November 27, 2020
7:24 / 20:54

Israel Preparing for War with Iran
13,696 views•Nov 27, 2020


Israeli News Live

Israel Claims Preparing for War with Iran in the event Trump strikes Iran but the true case is Trump will strike Iran because Israel wants this to happen. Let's examine the chessboard and see how the pieces are being moved. Also looking at the Biblical ramifications of this war.

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https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20201126-8-pro-iran-fighters-killed-in-israel-raid-on-syria-sites/
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20201126-8-pro-iran-fighters-killed-in-israel-raid-on-syria-sites/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/israel-saudi-uae-alliance-sends-signal-to-biden-to-tread-lightly-with-iran-650395
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-drops-leaflets-in-syrian-golan-warning-military-to-cut-ties-with-iran/?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011271081292000-moscow-slams-pompeos-visit-to-occupied-golan-heights-as-neglect-of-international-law/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/...
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/show-of-strength-massive-armada-of-iranian-warships-mobilize-in-the-strait-of-hormuz/
https://www.rt.com/russia/507980-us-warship-incursion-china/
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/egypt-completes-first-ever-naval-maneuvers-in-the-black-sea/
https://www.rt.com/news/507523-meteorite-australia-research-vessel/
https://www.israel365news.com/161130/major-worldwide-famine-in-2021-presaging-messiah-as-prophesied-by-amos/
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/may/04/its-being-built-on-our-blood-the-true-cost-of-saudi-arabia-5bn-mega-city-neom
http://mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt1017.htm
http://mechon-mamre.org/p/pt/pt3411.htm
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
irantrumpisraelgolan heightswarpompeonetanyahusyriapreparingisraeli news liveneom citygeneral solemani
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