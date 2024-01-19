Winter RV Camper Preps for '23-24 in SW Montana - Prepping for EXTREME COLD

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvprepwinter2324
It's been a VERY mild Autumn/Winter UNTIL the past 36 hours - and then the bottom dropped out of the thermometer!
I've NEVER experienced temperatures this cold. Learn how I prepared my RV camper (5th wheel) for these conditions (it DOES work!) and just how COLD it really got...
