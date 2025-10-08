Another Paid Vacation for Federal Workers

We talk about the latest headlines and everyday issues affecting Ohio—and beyond. Kicking things off with the high price (and surprising theft!) of local pumpkins and apples, the duo explores how tough times are hitting both farmers and consumers this season.





From there, the conversation takes a serious turn as we break down the ongoing government shutdown, who it really hurts, and what it says about how budget battles have become the new normal in Washington. They discuss the history and possible fixes, including bipartisan solutions and the elusive search for reform.





There’s also big news in healthcare, as the show covers Pfizer’s new price agreement with the federal government, what it means for consumers and drug companies, and if this shift really will help Americans afford life-saving prescriptions.





On the lighter side, the hosts reflect on an unusual gathering of military brass, Pete Hegseth’s hard-hitting speech on standards, and the drive for fitness in the armed forces. The crew also takes a close look at property tax reform in Ohio—a hot-button topic that’s stirring up strange alliances and dire warnings from grassroots groups.





As always, we close with their takes on what’s good, what’s bad, and what’s just common sense in the news this week—from sports updates and powerlifting grannies to driving blunders and seasonal pumpkin spice. It’s a lively, insightful, and sometimes unexpected look at issues both big and small. Plug in and join the conversation!





