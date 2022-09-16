EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION | Rev. Dr. Phil Valentine | 14 September 2022

The Grandmaster of Metaphysics, Rev. Dr. PHILLIP VALENTINE Returns with a Vengeance on the "EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION" system the world is under now, with testimonials by special guest co-host, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist @wholistichope
This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist, and Brother King Simon.
To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
Contact via: 800.847.1291
https://ismhomeschool.org/
https://www.UKSNOW.org
Email: [email protected]
PayPal: [email protected] (Friends & Family)
To continue your studies further or would like to support Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist, visit his website and links.
https://www.instagram.com/wholistichope/
https://www.instagram.com/holisticapalaceherbalblends/
https://linktr.ee/holisticahealer
https://holisticapalace.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPiPghEMU9K6QoPpiETdlaQ/videos
King Simon Presents Only Quality People... is a presentation of different interviews, lectures, workshops, and forums about Culture, Edutainment, History, Health, Numerovation, Numerology, and other Metaphysical Modalities.
Direct Link:
https://linktr.ee/KingSimonTheNumerovator
Website:
https://Kingsimonproductions.WordPress.com
https://www.numbersrsimple.com
https://twitter.com/kingsimonprod?t=CrnXpGdFh9vcnBx2XVnckQ&s=09
You are welcome to contact Brother King Simon via email: kingsimo[email protected] or Text: 347.496.1022 or call our Office: 347.745.6828
(BETTER TO TEXT FOR A FASTER RESPONSE)
To Send Monetary Love Gift or other Love Circulation:
https://www.PayPal.me/thenumerovator
https://Cash.app/$KingSimon3158 (Direct)
https://www.paypal.me/kingsimon
https://Cash.app/$katab27 (Partnership)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.