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EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION | Rev. Dr. Phil Valentine | 14 September 2022
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5 views • September 16, 2022

The Grandmaster of Metaphysics, Rev. Dr. PHILLIP VALENTINE Returns with a Vengeance on the "EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION" system the world is under now, with testimonials by special guest co-host, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist @wholistichope

This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist, and Brother King Simon.

To continue your studies further or would like to support Baba Rev Phil Valentine, visit the website below:
http://kemetaphysics.org/kmt/
Contact via: 800.847.1291
https://ismhomeschool.org/
https://www.UKSNOW.org
Email: [email protected]
PayPal: [email protected] (Friends & Family)

To continue your studies further or would like to support Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist, visit his website and links.
https://www.instagram.com/wholistichope/
https://www.instagram.com/holisticapalaceherbalblends/
https://linktr.ee/holisticahealer
https://holisticapalace.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPiPghEMU9K6QoPpiETdlaQ/videos

King Simon Presents Only Quality People... is a presentation of different interviews, lectures, workshops, and forums about Culture, Edutainment, History, Health, Numerovation, Numerology, and other Metaphysical Modalities.

Direct Link:
https://linktr.ee/KingSimonTheNumerovator

Website:
https://Kingsimonproductions.WordPress.com
https://www.numbersrsimple.com
https://twitter.com/kingsimonprod?t=CrnXpGdFh9vcnBx2XVnckQ&s=09

You are welcome to contact Brother King Simon via email: [email protected] or Text: 347.496.1022 or call our Office: 347.745.6828
(BETTER TO TEXT FOR A FASTER RESPONSE)

To Send Monetary Love Gift or other Love Circulation:
https://www.PayPal.me/thenumerovator

https://Cash.app/$KingSimon3158 (Direct)

https://www.paypal.me/kingsimon

https://Cash.app/$katab27 (Partnership)

Keywords
educationmetaphysicsknowledgerev phil valentine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy