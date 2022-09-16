Create New Account
EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION | Rev. Dr. Phil Valentine | 14 September 2022
The Grandmaster of Metaphysics, Rev. Dr. PHILLIP VALENTINE Returns with a Vengeance on the "EDUCATION vs. DEAD-U-CATION" system the world is under now, with testimonials by special guest co-host, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist @wholistichope

This video has been uploaded on behalf of Dr. Phil Valentine and the University of Kemetian Sciences, Dr. Shakirah F. Moore, Master Iridologist, and Brother King Simon.

King Simon Presents Only Quality People... is a presentation of different interviews, lectures, workshops, and forums about Culture, Edutainment, History, Health, Numerovation, Numerology, and other Metaphysical Modalities.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
