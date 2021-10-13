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STEW PETERS:RESPIRATORY THERAPIST BLOWS WHISTLE - I'M WATCHING PEOPLE DIE
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100 views • October 13, 2021
Oct.13, 2021
Mark Bishofsky has over 20 years of experience as a respected respiratory therapist at a large metropolitan hospital, and he's had enough. Bishofsky blew the whistle on today's "Stew Peters Show".
Mark Bishofsky has over 20 years of experience as a respected respiratory therapist at a large metropolitan hospital, and he's had enough. Bishofsky blew the whistle on today's "Stew Peters Show".
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