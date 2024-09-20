Illegals & Tanking Employment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerome Powell Admitted What About Illegal Migrants?!
* Are illegals leading to large unemployment numbers?
* Yes, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
* In his announcement this week, he said this is something the Federal Reserve is tracking — because they’re trying to avoid a recession.
* Dems are pretending this isn’t happening.
Redacted News (19 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5fm1kx-holy-sht-fed-chief-powell-just-admitted-the-truth-about-americas-border-red.html