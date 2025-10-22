Part 2 of 2. In Aug. 2025, Brian Ruhe was inspired to interview Tim C. King, until Brian read his bullshit book, "UNBELIEVABLE - Introducing A Need to Know About UFOs, ETs, Technology, Econonmic, and Politics". Take a look at this shit on Amazon.





Americans https://www.amazon.com/UNBELIEVABLE-About-Technology-Economics-Politics/dp/B0D64D852B/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1

Canadians https://www.amazon.ca/UNBELIEVABLE-About-Technology-Economics-Politics/dp/B0D64D852B/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1





It's worth the money to read for yourself, how a man, who was an engineer for 30 years, successful, well off and retired, with a house and wife (who is in one of our two videos) in Nevada, can be deluded by Tony Rodrigues, Michael Salla and that con-artist, 94 year old man, William Thompkins. If there is any wonder why the UFO community in America is so fucked up- these two videos will remove all doubt. Those who have eyes, let them see. It's worth the total six hours, with morbid fascination, to see these train wreck videos, derailing in slow motion.





You just can't make up this shit...





Here is your shit,

Another Example of the Same Lost Man, Misled by Tony Rodrigues and the Liars at Gaia TV





