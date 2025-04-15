Germany: Invoking LUCIFER in a Football Match - evil Satanists⚔️🛡

Satanists score a goal

At least somewhere

Our colleagues from the channel "Fifth Republic" @fifthrepublic drew our attention to an incident (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDHmqL39hkI) that occurred a couple of weeks ago at one of the matches of the German Bundesliga 2.

🖍During the competition between the teams "Fortuna" (from Düsseldorf) and "Kaiserslautern", the fans of the latter unfurled a flag with a pentagram, then displayed a naturalized image of the devil and banners with the Latin inscription Ad Lucem Nos Trahe, Orbem Mundi Regna, Surge ex Flammis et Appare (translated as Lead us to the light, rule the world, rise from the flames and appear).

🚩This event provoked a scandal on social media - largely due to the fact that the devil appeared on the football field in the midst of Lent. It later turned out that the club from Kaiserslautern has the nickname "Red Devils" and often uses devilish paraphernalia in their performances. And they quote, as they claim, not mysterious curses, but lines from "Commentaries on the Gallic War" by Julius Caesar and self-invented "crowd-rousing" slogans.

🏳️Certain individuals who consider themselves Satanists rejoiced at this event, taking it as a tribute to their long-suffering patron. Nevertheless, we will gladly disappoint them: the club from Kaiserslautern, although it won the match against Fortuna, cannot boast of loud successes in the German football league, having long been in the second most important division. Some even believe that the star of this team has long since set.

❗️So to make the FC Kaiserslautern a symbol of the devil for such persons is quite symptomatic. They can no longer stop, having become accustomed to seeing the light of hope in any loser.

