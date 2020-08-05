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Former Spy Calls for CounterIntelligence Study of Bill Gates, Insider Trading, Media Liars
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57 views • August 05, 2020
Robert David Steele
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗼 https://TheSteeleReport.com Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month. Subscription: https://TheSteeleReport.com FREE: https://phibetaiota.net FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube) You cannot win a war against a real pandemic. The only way to defeat a biological attack is to identify and neutralize the people planning that attack, in advance. In my personal view, neither China nor Russia are waging biological war against the USA -- this is a war by the Deep State and its agents including Bill Gates, George Soros, WHO and the CDC, and selected rogue elements of the US and UK intelligence communities. Of course it also helps to close down all your own bio-warfare facilities and work more closely with Russia, which is the top practitioner on the planet for energetics, gravitobiology, and scalar (time energy) warfare, all of which can contain and neturalize both biological and electromagnetic attacks. At the same time, it is vital to note that it was the fear-mongering out of control media -- and timid ignorant governments -- that wrecked the global economy, not the flu. The time has come for an Open Source Agency and Web 3.0 and a new uncensored honest media and social media. The truth about everything is being repressed to the detriment of human health and prosperity and peace. Former spy Robert David Steele, senior civilian founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, and the pro bono Chief Counsel of the International Tribunal for Natural Justice, puts it on the line: we need to give Bill Binney total access to the NSA database, and have him run three counter-intelligence studies for the President, immediately. We will not win the next war -- whether conventional or unconventional. If those who organized this first largely non-lethal pandemic are not investigated, indicted, convicted, and executed, this is going to happen again, in August or September, this time for real, and this time we will not be able to recover. To view the two hour seating of the Tribunal from which this extract is drawn with permission: https://youtu.be/9ydnT7piObQ Individual remarks in the above video are personal -- the Tribunal issues formal statements separately to place its official views before the public. 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish. To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 BODY ALIGN Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZI1INnP6MQv03VAZnssA
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗼 https://TheSteeleReport.com Ask a former CIA spy anything you'd like on my weekly LIVE webinar, which includes a 2,500 word weekly written report that is exclusive to subscribers for only $11 per month. Subscription: https://TheSteeleReport.com FREE: https://phibetaiota.net FREE: https://tinyurl.com/YouTube-UNRIG FREE: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG (includes 23 videos censored by YouTube) You cannot win a war against a real pandemic. The only way to defeat a biological attack is to identify and neutralize the people planning that attack, in advance. In my personal view, neither China nor Russia are waging biological war against the USA -- this is a war by the Deep State and its agents including Bill Gates, George Soros, WHO and the CDC, and selected rogue elements of the US and UK intelligence communities. Of course it also helps to close down all your own bio-warfare facilities and work more closely with Russia, which is the top practitioner on the planet for energetics, gravitobiology, and scalar (time energy) warfare, all of which can contain and neturalize both biological and electromagnetic attacks. At the same time, it is vital to note that it was the fear-mongering out of control media -- and timid ignorant governments -- that wrecked the global economy, not the flu. The time has come for an Open Source Agency and Web 3.0 and a new uncensored honest media and social media. The truth about everything is being repressed to the detriment of human health and prosperity and peace. Former spy Robert David Steele, senior civilian founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, and the pro bono Chief Counsel of the International Tribunal for Natural Justice, puts it on the line: we need to give Bill Binney total access to the NSA database, and have him run three counter-intelligence studies for the President, immediately. We will not win the next war -- whether conventional or unconventional. If those who organized this first largely non-lethal pandemic are not investigated, indicted, convicted, and executed, this is going to happen again, in August or September, this time for real, and this time we will not be able to recover. To view the two hour seating of the Tribunal from which this extract is drawn with permission: https://youtu.be/9ydnT7piObQ Individual remarks in the above video are personal -- the Tribunal issues formal statements separately to place its official views before the public. 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 Robert David Steele is a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and has long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. Robert wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and US Special Forces Operations. He has trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speaks fluent Spanish. To learn more about Robert go to https://RobertDavidSteele.com 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 Robert is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). He is also CeO of Open Source Everything (OSE Inc.), a for-profit that seeks to help all countries create a prosperous world at peace, a world that works for 100% of humanity, at 10-20% of the cost of the failed Western economy. If you would like to donate to the Earth Intelligence Network Non-Profit go to https://paypal.me/EarthIntel 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 BODY ALIGN Product Lines: Energy Wellness & 5G EMF Radiation Protection Website: https://BodyAlign.com Use discount code RDS007 for 20% OFF purchase.
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