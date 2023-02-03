4 of the Chinese images are 100 percent long exposure of helicopter with search spot light in 2010

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#Chinese #photograph #disinformation
4 of the 2010 images investigated.. the 5th one was clearly
edited long exposure of Heli and also made into a CGI movie
6th one looked like a rocket contrail mixed with flare exercises
but 1 sighting might be legit!
banned by google for AD money,,, why truth on cover up of event?
its just a clip describing what image is showing (ANALYSIS!)