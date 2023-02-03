Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4 of the Chinese images are 100 percent long exposure of helicopter with search spot light in 2010
53 views
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday |
Donate

#Chinese #photograph #disinformation 4 of the 2010 images investigated.. the 5th one was clearly edited long exposure of Heli and also made into a CGI movie 6th one looked like a rocket contrail mixed with flare exercises but 1 sighting might be legit! banned by google for AD money,,, why truth on cover up of event? its just a clip describing what image is showing (ANALYSIS!)

Keywords
ufogooglebannedchinaufos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket