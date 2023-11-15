"CIA killed President Kennedy"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr on the role Woody Harrelson's father played in the assassination of JFK: "Woody Harrelson's dad was involved in the assassination, and he confessed multiple times...He was a professional hit man. He had been recruited out of the military, worked for the CIA, and then worked for the Carlos Marcello mob and he died in maximum security prison for the murder of a federal judge. But he was a very, very interesting character, and he confessed at one time. He told Woody the story, which Woody told me."

Many of these conspirators were subsequently killed, including Johnny Roselli, the liaison between the CIA and the Mafia. Kennedy Jr. also shared that over 30 witnesses or potential witnesses were killed. Furthermore, Charles Harrelson, a former CIA agent and mob hitman, confessed to his part in the assassination during a police shootout and also to his son, Woody.

https://archive.ph/n5qNg

