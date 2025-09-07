BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Escape the Matrix ‪@FlatEarthEric‬
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
156 views • 1 day ago

What if we discovered that our most cherished beliefs and

answers to the mysteries of our world are merely fragments of

a grand illusion?What if this illusion were carefully crafted and

slowly sustained over time by an elusive group with a specific

agenda aimed at intentionally misleading us? Imagine these

false realities and beliefs woven into a deception so vast that it

stretches our very capacity to even consider them as possible...


Read the Full FREE PDF "Escape the Maze" here: https://tinyurl.com/escapingthemaze


Original video by Eric Dubay. (Used with Thanks)


• How to Escape the Maze

https://youtu.be/baDK6W4RbCQ


YouTube @flateartheric

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_CSKUIVVFlfocgezQEBDg


Website: http://www.EricDubay.com


Soundtrack


Templar Hymn for the Lost Souls

• Templar Hymn for the Lost Souls

https://youtu.be/ce_wfnisNPw


• Templar Chant - The Last Winter Crusade

https://youtu.be/a8AVN2UeVqY


Conquest of Paradise - Vangelis

• 1492: Conquest of Paradise • Main Theme • Vangelis

https://youtu.be/7ufkMTshjz8

-----


Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
