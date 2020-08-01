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It's Our Bloody Country - and We Want it Back (MIRRORED)
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261 views • August 01, 2020
It's Our Bloody Country - and We Want it Back (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/fYtSSg_98Hc
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes some of the people he considers the most dangerous in the world, and regrets the fact that complex issues are no longer discussed and settled by debate. He also explains why he reserves his greatest contempt for the collaborators.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on my website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/fYtSSg_98Hc
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes some of the people he considers the most dangerous in the world, and regrets the fact that complex issues are no longer discussed and settled by debate. He also explains why he reserves his greatest contempt for the collaborators.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on my website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
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