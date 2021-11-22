COVID-19 - Austria national lockdown & mandatory vaccine, 'we will not stop protesting'

Bypass the big tech censors by signing up to the Russia Truth newsletter and get regular anti-NWO, pro-Russia news and updates - [wpforms id="1134"] Coronavirus latest - Austria enters lockdown on Monday despite protests against reinstated restrictions and the compulsory vaccine. The Sun spoke exclusively to Austrian activist, Alexander Tschugguel who is against the new measures. Report by Valerie Browne The whole nation including those who are fully vaccinated have to stay home for all but essential reasons, including work, exercise and shopping for essentials. Austria is also the first European country to make the Covid vaccination a legal requirement, with the law due to take effect in February. The penalty for not getting vaccinated by that time are heavy fines. ***Austria has mandated a lockdown & mandatory vaccine to stop the spread of Coronavirus and protect its citizens. The NHS state the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective and give you the best protection against COVID-19 for more information go to the NHS website *** Two-thirds of Austrians are fully vaccinated - one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. The government announced the new rules on Friday , as infection levels in the country set new records. Tens of thousands of people protested across Austria against renewed restrictions and the vaccine mandate as Europe again becomes the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people protested peacefully in Vienna on Saturday. The streets of Austria are once again quiet as cafe terraces stood empty and shops remained closed. These measures will continue until 12 December, although officials said they will be reassessed after 10 days. The reimposition of Covid-19 restrictions turned violent in Belgium and the Netherlands over the weekend, which could be an indication of more to come as governments across the EU clampdown on restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.