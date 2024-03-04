Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO is finished if it makes this move and Putin is ready_ Col. MacGregor _ w Clayton Morris
channel image
Neroke-5
18 Subscribers
170 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored Content  
NATO continues it’s provocation of Russia with new long range weapons to attack inside of Russia. Is Putin going to sit back and do nothing while his country is attacked? You’d have to be a fool to think so.

Keywords
newsrussiawarputinnato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket