Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: Just like Pfizer’s covid injection, quantum dots in long-acting insulin are assembling “rubbery blood clots” made of hydrogel
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has been analysing long-acting insulin and what she has found is shocking.  One of her patients recently suffered from congestive heart failure and now he is wondering if the insulin he injects himself to treat his diabetes has caused it.

https://expose-news.com/2023/08/04/qdots-in-long-acting-insulin-are-assembling

Keywords
diabetesblood clotsinsulincongestive heart failurequantum dotsself assemblinglong acting insulin

