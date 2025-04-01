BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Launches Chemtrails Task Force with Power to Arrest 'Geoengineering Criminals'
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
288 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
649 views • 4 weeks ago

The Trump administration, alongside RFK Jr., has just declared all out war on chemtrails.

That's right, they're not whispering about it anymore. They're forming a task force, and they're coming for the planes, the pilots, the scientists, and the shadowy overlords bankrolling this aerial assault on humanity.

This is Nuremberg 2.0, and it's happening right now.



Tags: Chemtrails, RFK, RFK Jr, Trump, Trump administration, Geoengineering, chemtrails, spraying, depopulation, democide, mRNA, Skies, sun, task force, planes, pilots, scientists, aerial assault, aerial, assault, humanity, Nuremberg 2

Keywords
trumpchemtrailsgeoengineeringhumanitytrump administrationsundepopulationplanessprayingassaultrfkaerialrfk jrdemocidescientistsskiespilotstask forcemrnanuremberg 2aerial assault
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy