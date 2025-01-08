BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 8 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
118 views • 3 months ago

January 8, 2025

rt.com


Ghana celebrates the dawn of new day and as its new president takes the oath of office. John Mahama calls for the African continent to be united and ensure its own regional security. France is slammed over its accusations that Russia interfered in Georgia's elections. Tbilisi says the EU is blatantly trying to overthrow its elected government. As thousands flee Syria from the ruling militants, we speak with a refugee in Lebanon who says that West is trying to rebrand the terrorist leader who took over Syria, claiming he's a changed man. As US president-elect Donald Trump is set to take back the oval office, he takes aim at Biden and his clan for stoking the Ukrainian conflict by giving Kiev a dream of joining the NATO bloc.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
