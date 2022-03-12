The Truth About Inflation, Oil Prices & Russia - Mike Maloney

In this special report:We’ve been told ‘Russia is to blame!’ for the recent price surges in pretty much everything…but is that the truth? What is really going on here? And what can you do to protect yourself and your family from inflation? Join Mike Maloney in today’s video update.Mirror source:GoldSilver (w/ Mike Maloney)Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat