How is that corruption let loose working out for you?

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about cellulite and inflammation. While today, this subject is largely an issue to which women pay attention, the fact is that cellulite in men, especially in the belly area, is a serious problem with health risks. We'll talk about what the Creator has given us to fight off sickness and disease in the foods He has given us and how they play a major role in dealing with cellulite and inflammation.Help support the channel:





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