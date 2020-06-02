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100 Flat Earth Photo Memes Show The Truth About Our World
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86 views • June 02, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Nov 4, 2015 with 7.3K views.
This 100 Flat Earth photo meme journey will show that we are not on a spinning ball flying through space. The globe is a lie! Crazy? Research Flat Earth you might be surprised what you find out.
Music Credit: Rock and Roll Flat Earth Song / Music - The Zetetic Astronomers( Feat. The Lone Gunman) by Neo Retros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qEsNMVfAeE
Song Lyrics:
There's no globe the sun is near
Believe what you believe in but the answer's here
We're motionless the earth is flat
And if you see a distant lighthouse can you answer how's that?
Gravity is just a tool and science keeps you grounded
But don't be a fool
You know the world's deceived except the few
Can you hear the round-Earth sceptics calling out for you
They say don't walk too far or you will drop
F-f-falling through the cosmos so you'd better stop
Because the world is flat and that's that, say
That Australia aint down under, it's a bike ride away. Hey!
The movie blonde, the chief the King,
The leader hanging lifeless, you must stop and think
Just close your eyes and find the truth A
Or those aliens and those masons they will come for you
A syndicate a smoking man
Send explosions under oceans can you read their plan?
That plane that crashed those bodies lost
They define it on 'their' mission as "collateral cost"
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
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•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
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▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
This 100 Flat Earth photo meme journey will show that we are not on a spinning ball flying through space. The globe is a lie! Crazy? Research Flat Earth you might be surprised what you find out.
Music Credit: Rock and Roll Flat Earth Song / Music - The Zetetic Astronomers( Feat. The Lone Gunman) by Neo Retros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qEsNMVfAeE
Song Lyrics:
There's no globe the sun is near
Believe what you believe in but the answer's here
We're motionless the earth is flat
And if you see a distant lighthouse can you answer how's that?
Gravity is just a tool and science keeps you grounded
But don't be a fool
You know the world's deceived except the few
Can you hear the round-Earth sceptics calling out for you
They say don't walk too far or you will drop
F-f-falling through the cosmos so you'd better stop
Because the world is flat and that's that, say
That Australia aint down under, it's a bike ride away. Hey!
The movie blonde, the chief the King,
The leader hanging lifeless, you must stop and think
Just close your eyes and find the truth A
Or those aliens and those masons they will come for you
A syndicate a smoking man
Send explosions under oceans can you read their plan?
That plane that crashed those bodies lost
They define it on 'their' mission as "collateral cost"
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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