The Truth About Light Frequencies, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Not all light is created equal. Different wavelengths—both visible and invisible—interact with the body in unique ways, which is why frequency range matters when it comes to light-based tools. Some devices offer a broader spectrum, while others are more limited, raising questions about effectiveness and design. As interest grows, so does the conversation around what truly makes a difference. Curious about how these frequencies work and why they matter? Watch the latest interview for a deeper dive.
#LightScience #WellnessInsights #HealthTech #BiohackingBasics #HolisticWellness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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