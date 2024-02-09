Create New Account
Putin Declares the World is Moving Away from the US Dollar -- What is the New World Currency?
Recharge Freedom
Published 15 hours ago

Vladimir Putin described to Tucker Carlson in his interview that the world has lost faith in the US dollar as a store of value after the weaponization of the currency and Russia's foreign reserves following the invasion of Ukraine. The question is what is the new selling point, is it #bitcoin or the Chinese yuan? #putin #schellingpoint

environmentbitcoinenergyelizabeth warrenstocksjordan petersoninvestingaustrian economicsbitcoin standardrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckienergy usagepioneer speciesstrength and energywaste energysaifedean ammous

