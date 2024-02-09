Putin Declares the World is Moving Away from the US Dollar -- What is the New World Currency?

Vladimir Putin described to Tucker Carlson in his interview that the world has lost faith in the US dollar as a store of value after the weaponization of the currency and Russia's foreign reserves following the invasion of Ukraine. The question is what is the new selling point, is it #bitcoin or the Chinese yuan?
