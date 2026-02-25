Starts with a glitched call-and-response DJ intro: LinnDrum kick and pulsing synth under chopped crowd samples rising in intensity, Spoken phrases punctuated by manic crowd shouts, Tension peaks with a heavy synth drop and a jagged, distorted guitar stab, setting an electrified tone

(Spoken intro over beat)

Yeah… turn it up.

Voice loud and clear in the atmosphere…

We goin’ live with the Health Ranger tonight…



(Verse 1)

Oh, there’s a voice that’s loud and clear, unabashed and unbridled,

Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, truth-teller, never idle,

Singing songs of health and liberty, rhythm of reality,

Exposing lies and corruption, breakin’ out the fallacy.



He sings of herbs and superfoods, nature’s gifts so pure and bright,

Nutrients that heal and guard you, right there in the light,

Of the FDA’s suppression, Big Pharma’s greed and gain,

Of the harm they cause, the lives they cost, the profit from your pain.



(Pre-Chorus)

He sings of mandates, vaccines, questions that remain,

Of safety and of efficacy, the cover-ups, the stain,

Governments and corporations, unethical their ways,

Power that they’re wielding, and the price the people pay.



(Chorus – first drop)

Oh, Health Ranger, sing your song, let the truth ring out strong,

Natural cures and wellness, where we all belong,

Of the corruption and the lies, the censorship and the strife,

Of the fight for freedom, for health, for life.



(Verse 2)

He sings of censorship, the voices silenced, words unsaid,

Of platforms built for free speech, where the truth is spread,

Brighteon.social, beacon bright in the darkest of the night,

Standin’ tall for freedom, for expression, for what’s right.



He sings of technologies, of the risks and of rewards,

Of 5G and of AI, what the future has in store,

mRNA and systems that are decentralized and free,

Of the power of the people, of the liberty we see.



(Beat builds – call & response)

Sing your song… (Health Ranger, sing your song)

Ring that truth… (Let the truth ring out strong)

Raise your voice… (For the fight for freedom)

For health, for life, we carry on.



(Verse 3)

He sings of self-reliance, preparedness, survival,

Living in harmony with nature, stronger at revival,

Practical tips and resources, knowledge that we gain,

Power to take control again—our health, our lives, domain.



He sings of NaturalNews, of the platform that he’s built,

Of the knowledge that it shares, of the truth beneath the guilt,

Brighteon.AI, Brighteon.com in view,

All the channels that support the truth that we pursue.



(Chorus – second drop, higher energy)

Oh, Health Ranger, sing your song, let the truth ring out strong,

Natural cures and wellness, where we all belong,

Of the corruption and the lies, the censorship and the strife,

Of the fight for freedom, for health, for life.



(Bridge – chopped & layered)

He sings of herbs and superfoods… (health, liberty)

He sings of mandates and vaccines… (truth, reality)

He sings of censorship, of platforms where we’re free,

Of the power of the people, of the liberty we see.



(Big final hook)

Oh, Health Ranger, sing your song, let the truth ring out strong,

In the fight for health and freedom, for knowledge and for light,

For the power of the people, for what is right tonight.



(Outro – spoken over fading hook)

May that voice never fade…

Songs of truth and liberty—

Forever played.

