Rand Paul: Fauci is a “Threat To Civilization”

Senator Rand Paul has promised to once again grill Anthony Fauci this week when the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases appears in front of a Senate hearing on Thursday.



Appearing on Fox Business Sunday, Paul urged “I don’t think Fauci is ever going to admit” to funding deadly gain of function research.



“You have seen Merrick Garland performing live, I don’t think he’s ever going to prosecute him,” Paul continued, adding “But this is a big, big question. If this came out of the lab in Wuhan, what if a worse virus comes out of a lab?”



The Senator continued, “There’s a professor at MIT, Kevin Esvelt, who’s not a partisan, who wrote in The Washington Post recently, not a conservative journal, but he wrote that this type of research could threaten civilization. And there hasn’t been one hearing.”



“They’re actually doing experiments as we speak with viruses that have 50 percent mortality. That shouldn’t be happening,” Paul further warned.