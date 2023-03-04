Create New Account
Bill O’Reilly & Glenn detail the ‘ANGST’ facing Fox News
Published 21 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


March 3, 2023


Is Fox News crumbling at the seams? Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss a lawsuit facing the network that could be ‘crippling.’ Plus, they discuss a new hire at the network, and whether or not the network's loyal, conservative viewers are preparing to jump ship. Plus, why did Speaker McCarthy trust ONLY Tucker Carlson with hours of January 6th footage?


