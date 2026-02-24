Medicare is Bankrupting America

With Reginald Hislop, Managing Partner, H2 Healthcare͏

X: @H2HealthLLC, [email protected]

It’s tough for some conservatives to realize the Medicare (the federal safety net for the old and disabled) they love is the biggest cause of America’s debt. We paid for it, yes, via a 6 percent tax on wages split between workers and the boss. But that revenue goes to immediate recipients, not to a “lock box” for YOUR retirement. Changes will have to be made to Medicare by the time you retire, to avoid even more debt (and possible economic collapse). Libertarians like Governor Gary Johnson (whose presidential campaign Freedom Hub cohost Frohman helped run) have proposed block granting Medicare (and Medicaid, the joint federal-state safety net for the poor and long term nursing home care) to the states - which happens to be the constitutional reform since Judge Marshall in the 1824 Ogden Decision denied any federal role for health care.

Short of handing welfare (which includes a health safety net) to the states for managing, the only reforms politicians have imposed on Medicare entail adding a private option, mostly managed care plans that can add more benefits while tightening restrictions elsewhere such as limiting choice of doctor. Reviews are mixed, with some criticizing the insurance carriers for siphoning off taxpayer revenue that could have gone to care - or “upcoding” patients for more revenue, while others praising what’s called “Medicare Advantage” for creating a specialized market where seniors with differing needs can get better plans.

Fortunately, concern about wasteful spending is putting scrutiny on both the carriers in privatized Medicare, as well as vendors operating Medicaid programs (and the countless nonprofits running questionable grant programs adjacent to the health safety net). Every health care venture, indeed, will face scrutiny as time passes. The traps for such inspection are legion, via hundreds of regulatory requirements. Hospitals, clinics and health professionals spend billions on compliance, rising to tens of billions when trouble leads to litigation. Mr. Hislop will present his compliance solution for such professionals, as well as larger reform ideas to give Americans health care services that are more accessible, affordable and of a higher quality.