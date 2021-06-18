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Pro Vax Doctor Reveals That COVID Vaccines Can Insert Nano Particles Into The Brain
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1268 views • June 18, 2021
Pro Vax Doctor Reveals That COVID Vaccines Can Insert Nano Particles Into The Brain
Dr. Bridle and Canadian virologist explains how the COVID vaccines work and how he has been attacked for speaking out against vaccinating children. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccfe51c9de0e16ffb52834
Dr. Bridle and Canadian virologist explains how the COVID vaccines work and how he has been attacked for speaking out against vaccinating children. https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ccfe51c9de0e16ffb52834
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