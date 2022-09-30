KAMANLA GETS HER MOOSE KNUCKLE CURBSTOMPED👢😬🦄🍆💩🤣

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I don't think this is real...but it is REAL FUNNY! 👢😬🦄🍆💩🤣
https://gifs9z.wordpress.com/2020/02/11/question-kamala-harris-senator-kamala-harris-so-is-that-a-no-senate-intel-hearing-so-thats-a-no-3/
https://skipper.io/welcome - Everything homeschool families need to teach and learn together!
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/lifestyle/health-fitness/experts-fear-more-contagious-covid-28106476
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1575196204249628709
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/09/29/mccarthy-esg-is-100-an-antitrust-violation-and-gop-majority-will-pursue-that
https://techaint.com/2022/09/30/b-21-raider-new-us-stealth-bomber-costs-550-million-dollars-each
https://i.imgur.com/gqmOUtP.png - what jews REALLY think about Christians