Ep. 28: Trans Inc.
Trans, Inc: genital mutilation is not just a fad.

It’s a full-blown industry.

How did something this demented happen so quickly?

Chris Moritz has been following the money.


Tucker On Xwitter | 4 October 2023

https://twitter.com/i/status/1709689853661913465

