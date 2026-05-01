Trump allowed Netanyahu to con him into this war!’ - Dave Smith

Trump allowed Netanyahu to con him into this war!’ - political commentator Dave Smith

Adding:

China fuels Zambia’s rise as critical metals powerhouse

Zambia is emerging as one of Africa’s key hubs for critical metals, with Chinese investment driving the expansion of its mining industry.

Over 45 Chinese-owned companies have already poured $5.1B into the country’s mining sector, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said.

Some of the key projects:

🔴 The Luanshya Copper Mine is set to restart production this year, with China Nonferrous Mining Corporation, (owns 80% of the project) committing $710M

🔴 China’s Cinfeng Investment Limited Group is exploring up to $40M to restart Zambia’s Munali Nickel Mine, a key source of nickel, as well as copper, cobalt and platinum group metals—key inputs for EV batteries and high-tech industries

🔴 Chambishi Copper Mine operated by NFC Africa Mining (85% owned by China Nonferrous) already produces 74,000 tons of copper annually

To get metals to market, China is investing $1.24 billion to upgrade the TAZARA railway - a 1,860-km link between Zambia's copper belt and the port of Dar es Salaam.

Its annual capacity is expected to reach 2.4 million tons of cargo.





@geopolitics_prime