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Mike Pompeo addresses the nation on China's threat | HIGHLIGHTS
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41 views • July 24, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers an address on the 'emerging threats' posed by the Chinese Communist Party, the past half-century of policy history between the regime and the US, how some lawmakers differ on their opinions of China, and bipartisan legislature that may be passed to address the issues. - via Newsmax TV
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