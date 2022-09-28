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MYSTERIOUS EXPLOSIONS RIP APART RUSSIA’S NORD STREAM PIPELINES
Multiple mysterious explosions today ripped apart Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline. The explosions occurred undersea near Denmark and Sweden. Meanwhile, former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev warned NATO again that Russia is prepared to use it massive arsenal of nuclear warheads if necessary for survival.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/27/22.