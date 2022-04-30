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TRIPLE VACCINE DEATHS A Look At The UK Governments Figures.
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311 views • April 30, 2022
TRIPLE VACCINE DEATHS A Look At The UK Governments Figures.
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
Mark Steyn's take on the Jab debate.
Those who have received their boosted jab, develop covid at twice the rate as other groups ie, single, double, triple, and unvaccinated. Further they die at the rate 3 times higher than all other categories and nobody is talking about this, why not?
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/xdYSMX
original source, https://ourtube.co.uk/@5GMARKSTEELE
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
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WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, cuts through, the Disinformation and Misinformation
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
Mark Steyn's take on the Jab debate.
Those who have received their boosted jab, develop covid at twice the rate as other groups ie, single, double, triple, and unvaccinated. Further they die at the rate 3 times higher than all other categories and nobody is talking about this, why not?
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/xdYSMX
original source, https://ourtube.co.uk/@5GMARKSTEELE
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Mark Steyn, cuts through, the Disinformation and Misinformation
Keywords
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