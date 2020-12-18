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A $600 stimulus check this time, Josh Hawley, Bernie Sanders, Struggling Families, Christmas
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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31 views • December 18, 2020
#Stimulus #StimulusCheck #Pelosi #Hawley #Sanders #600 #1200

A second set of stimulus checks could be in the works for millions of Americans, based on Congress’ ongoing negotiations for more coronavirus relief legislation.

But a fight is brewing over the amount that will be written on those checks.

Currently, those talks point to new direct payments to Americans of $600 per individual and $600 per child. In contrast, the first stimulus checks sent earlier this year were for $1,200 per adult and $500 per child under 17.

Now, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., plans to go on the Senate floor on Friday to try to push for those checks to be increased to $1,200 per individual and $2,400 for married couples who file jointly.

“Tomorrow I will go to the Senate floor to ask for an up or down vote on my bill to provide a direct payment of $1,200 to working Americans, $2,400 for couples, $500 for kids,” Hawley tweeted on Thursday. “This is the Covid relief working families need.”

Last week, Hawley introduced the bill for second $1,200 direct payments to Americans. At the time, he said he intended to ask for an up or down vote on the proposal if needed.

Hawley has also teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to come up with an amendment for $1,200 checks that could be included in the legislation Washington lawmakers are working on.

This week, Sanders has also reaffirmed his commitment to sending $1,200 stimulus checks that are similar to the payments made through the CARES Act.

“Congress can’t go home for the Christmas holidays until we pass legislation which provides a $1,200 direct payment to working class adults, $2,400 for couples and $500 for kids,” Sanders tweeted on Tuesday.

Like the first checks issued through the CARES Act, full payments would go to individuals who earn under $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000, according to Sanders’ plan.
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