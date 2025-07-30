US Shreds International Law to Arm Gaza Starvation – Biden and Trump Complicit in War Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US dismisses the ICC when it holds Israeli leaders accountable—exposing its hypocrisy—yet under international law, Biden and Trump could be deemed accessories to war crimes for arming Gaza’s starvation campaign. As institutions like the UN and ICC are shredded to serve Israel’s brutal agenda, we must ask: How did America become a sponsor of genocide?
