Biblical and Electron Microscopy Proof that Covid Shots IS the 666 Mark of the Beast_48 mins

Understand WHY and How ALL seven billion people – rich and poor- in the world MUST be forced to receive the Covid shots. But most importantly, scriptural and electron microscope pictorial proof that the Covid jabs coupled with vaccine passports perfectly fit the Biblical description of 666 The Mark of the Beast as described in verses 16-18 of Revelation Chapter 13. The initial paper or cell phone QR coded passports will morph into an actual physical mark on the hand or the forehead via Bill Gate’s Quantum Dot Technology based on bioluminescent Luciferase.MUST-WATCH Original Source with extra materials: What's the point of graphene oxide biotechnology? (29 mins)============================================KEY SUPPORTING PUBLICATIONSMARRYING AI with HUMAN BRAINVIRUS-Sized TRANSISTORS ( that can cross Brain Barrier to Chip Brains)NANOBOTS to EDIT GENES can IMPROVE HUMAN PERFORMANCEGENETICALLY ENGINEERED “MAGNETO” PROTEIN (entering brain from a SHOT) can REMOTELY Control Brain and Behavior5G can interact with Covid VirusCONFIDENTIAL Internal Pfizer Confirms Covid19 Shots Contain LUCIFERASE-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Spanish Researchers find Pfizer Covid Shots to be 99.991% Graphene Oxide (English Translation)==============================================================Main Original Sources:Dr Jane Ruby on Stew Peters Show Expose Content of Pfizer COVID shots based on Spanish Research Paper: They are 99.991% Graphene Oxide, a very toxic substance (15 min video)MARK OF THE BEAST VACCINATION - Abomination That Causes Desolation In Our Bodily Temple (12 mins video)Klaus Schwab Implanted Microchip (2:33 mins)Graphene Oxide, 5G, 666 Mark of the Beast, Revelation 13 verses 16-18, YVHV, mRNA Vaccine, Covid19, SAR-Cov2, Vaxxed, Jabbed, ID2020, MIT, Quantum Dot, Luciferase, Bioluminescence, Nanoparticle Lipids, Fluorescent Microparticles, Hydrogel, CRISPR, Vaccine Passports, Mandatory Vaccinations, Forced Vaccinations, New World Order, NWO, Novus Ordo Seclorum, One World Government, Global Elites, Bill Gates, World Economic Forum, WEF, Klaus Schwab, Transhumanism, Chipped Brain, Artificial Intelligence, Zombies, Serf Class, Georgia Guidestones, Eugenics, Population Control, Forced Sterilization, Gene Manipulation, Gene Modification, Gene insertion, 3-stranded DNA, Cyborg, the Collective, Brain control, Behavior Modification, Cryptocurrency, Digital Currency, Social Credit, Stew Peters, Dr Jane Ruby, Alex Jones, Birds Eye View