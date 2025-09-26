Kirk Elliott interview - for real!!! Yikes, I apologize (life is happening fast these days)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the full interview (the last upload had only 27 seconds? oops…)
Kirk goes into why silver has been so suppressed in price - he makes a connection to the US military I hadn’t seen before. And it makes a ton of sense.
Get yourself some silver. Before the rush and it becomes unobtainium.
For those of us who have been stacking for years - uh, decades? this is so exciting.