YouTube's Hunt for Misinformation

Christopher shares thoughts and insights about the continual probe for misinformation on his Youtube channel. I've been banned again. SMH. I am on Rumble for video, so it's all good.

Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst & 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst