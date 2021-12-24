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COVID - Synagogue of Satan and The Money Changers
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56 views • December 24, 2021
A Spiritual Battle - Hosea tells us that God's people are destroyed for lack of knowledge and it is no truer than now! Do you know the signs of the times?
Charts That Count - https://youtu.be/KOr5H70NPLg
They Lied About The mRNA Vaccines - KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vpeqy0-the-covid-19-vaccine-booster-circus.html
WHO OWNS THE WORLD - GANG STALKING AUSTRALIA
https://www.brighteon.com/f5e600e6-dc65-4e63-b970-fce090731308
CNN - https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/21/business/covid-vaccine-billionaires/index.html
FORBES - https://youtu.be/X7DQ_RBgXLU
https://thehighwire.com
Charts That Count - https://youtu.be/KOr5H70NPLg
They Lied About The mRNA Vaccines - KanekoaTheGreat
https://rumble.com/vpeqy0-the-covid-19-vaccine-booster-circus.html
WHO OWNS THE WORLD - GANG STALKING AUSTRALIA
https://www.brighteon.com/f5e600e6-dc65-4e63-b970-fce090731308
CNN - https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/21/business/covid-vaccine-billionaires/index.html
FORBES - https://youtu.be/X7DQ_RBgXLU
https://thehighwire.com
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