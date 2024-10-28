Rise of the Counterfeit: Christian Nationalism & The Coming Image of the Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bible warns of a false light system that will take over the world, allowing the kings of the Earth to pledge their power to Mystery Babylon, which is the Catholic Church and its papal leadership. Yet this system will first begin in the land of signs and wonders, which is the False Prophet that John sees aiding the First Beast to come back to power. This land is the United States of America, and its job is to create the template for this new system.
00:00 - Introduction
14:18 - Gun Church
23:36 - Nick Fuentes
45:51 - The Counterfeit Golden Age
51:30 - MAGA Prophet Julie Green
1:01:15 - Examples of Dark to Light Dialectics
1:25:30 - Get Ready for Christian Nightclubs
1:34:19 - CNN Tells the Truth?
1:39:15 - Paying Homage to the Beast
1:42:03 - The Coolest Dictator
1:47:22 - Final Thoughts