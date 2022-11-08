A Dozen+ Countries Interested in BRICS, COVID Dictators Plead for Amnesty, Funeral Business Booming, Spain's Largest Hydro-Power Plant Halts Operation, Ukraine Seizes 5 Major Companies: 11.08.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

At least a dozen countries interested in joining BRICS: Russian foreign minister

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/russia-ukraine-war/at-least-a-dozen-countries-interested-in-joining-brics-russian-foreign-minister/2732749#

COVID Dictators Nervous Over Retaliation, Plead for Amnesty

https://www.technocracy.news/covid-dictators-nervous-over-retaliation-plead-for-amnesty/

Fyodor Lukyanov: The wider world does not uniformly adhere to the Western view of ‘justice’

https://www.rt.com/russia/566137-fyodor-lukyanov-wider-world/

The Funeral Business Is Booming (And Not Because Of COVID)

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/funeral-business-booming-and-not-because-covid

One Of Spain's Largest Hydro-Power Plants to Halt Operations As Drought Worsens

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/one-spains-largest-hydro-power-plants-halt-operations-drought-worsens

Ukraine Seizes 5 Major Companies From Billionaire Oligarchs For 'Wartime Needs'

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraine-seizes-5-major-companies-billionaire-oligarchs-wartime-needs

