UK Column News - 20th June 2022. (FULL NEWS SHOW Including Running Order / Links)

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UK Column News (FULL NEWS SHOW Including Running Order / Links) - 20th June 2022.
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today's UK Column News.
Live each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 13:00 GMT. If the running order has not been attached please use this link to where you will find it.
https://rumble.com/v1987dp-uk-column-news-full-news-show-including-running-order-links-20th-june-2022..html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-20th-june-2022
https://rumble.com/v194p9r-uk-column-news-20th-june-2022.html
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Mon Wed Fri, Truth News Roundup