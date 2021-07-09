© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Direct To The Point - THE BRAVE MEDICAL EXPERTS
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • July 09, 2021
This carefully compiled video features the direct to the issues statements from competent medical experts worldwide; almost two (2) hours.
This is a labor of love my dear friends; spread and promulgate truthful and brave stance. Be very aware of these wise words especially at these times:
"For evil men to proliferate, all good men just needs to do nothing......."
This is my way of doing something for the good of all of us... So do your part once you ingested all these expert opinions and come to your God-given senses.
My brief blog about this video compilation can be read at: https://steemit.com/@lightingmacsteem
Abba YHWH (God The Father) protect all of us.
This is a labor of love my dear friends; spread and promulgate truthful and brave stance. Be very aware of these wise words especially at these times:
"For evil men to proliferate, all good men just needs to do nothing......."
This is my way of doing something for the good of all of us... So do your part once you ingested all these expert opinions and come to your God-given senses.
My brief blog about this video compilation can be read at: https://steemit.com/@lightingmacsteem
Abba YHWH (God The Father) protect all of us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.