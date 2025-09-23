BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cuban Pete ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
20 views • 21 hours ago
An energetic Latin-inspired track driven by buoyant percussion—congas, timbales, and syncopated claps—layered with playful brass and sprightly piano riffs, Uptempo bass and crisp guitars propel lively verses, while call-and-response vocals and rhythmic "chick chick chicky boom" hooks keep the dancefloor moving

[Verse 1: Amanda Lane] They raved about Sloppy Joe, the Latin Lothario But Havana has a new sensation He's really a modest guy, although he's the hottest guy in Havana And here's what he has to say: [Verse 2: Desi Arnaz] They call me Cuban Pete, I'm the king of the rhumba beat When I play the maracas I go Chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom Yes sir, I'm Cuban Pete, I'm the craze of my native street When I start to dance everything goes Chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom [Verse 3] The señoritas, they sing, and how they swing with this rumbero It's very nice, so full of spice And when they dancin', they bring a happy ring to their vaqueiro Singin' a song, all the day long So If you like the beat, take a lesson from cuban pete And I'll teach you to chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom [Verse 4] Si, señorita, I know, that you will like the chicky-boom-chick 'cause it's a dance of Latin romance And Cuban Pete doesn't teach you in a hurry like Arthur Murray You're now in Havana, and there's always mañana! So, señorita, please, take it easy, do it with ease! And you'll love it when you do The chick chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boomte And I'll teach you to Chick chicky boom, chick chicky-boom, chick chicky-boom

timbalesan energetic latin-inspired track driven by buoyant percussion congasand syncopated claps layered with playful brass and sprightly piano riffsuptempo bass and crisp guitars propel lively verseswhile call-and-response vocals and rhythmic chick chick chicky boom hooks keep the dancefloor moving
